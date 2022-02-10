Trexquant Investment LP Invests $395,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

