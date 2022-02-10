Wirex Token (WXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and $1.32 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.13 or 0.07212233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,736.63 or 1.00073917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Wirex Token Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

