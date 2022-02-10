Brokers Set Expectations for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

GREE stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.