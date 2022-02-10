Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zillow Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Shares of ZG opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 181,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 658.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

