FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $141.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $160.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $29.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $49.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $80.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$767.14.

Shares of FFH opened at C$649.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$610.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$564.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$486.40 and a 52-week high of C$655.57.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

