First Manhattan Co. Acquires 1,945 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $214.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.92 and a one year high of $241.06.

