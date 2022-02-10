Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $284.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

