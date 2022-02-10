TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,850 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE TAC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.