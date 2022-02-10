First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

