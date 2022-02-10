Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

MGY opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

