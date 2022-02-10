Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE:CSL opened at $228.89 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

