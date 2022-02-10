The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

