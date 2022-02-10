Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Announces GBX 1.39 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 92.83 ($1.26) on Thursday. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of £570.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.37.

In other news, insider Michael Wrobel bought 20,000 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,693.04).

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

