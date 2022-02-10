Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $83.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

