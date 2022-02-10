Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by 54.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cenovus Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

