DIGG (DIGG) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. DIGG has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $110,375.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37,176.03 or 0.82539411 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00049710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.85 or 0.07224294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,942.53 or 0.99782851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006278 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars.

