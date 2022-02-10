$1.14 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $156.99 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.