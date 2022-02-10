$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

