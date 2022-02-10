Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.