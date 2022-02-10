Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

