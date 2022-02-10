Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $8.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings per share of $8.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 to $11.60. Amazon.com posted earnings of $15.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $50.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $66.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $72.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $85.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN opened at $3,223.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,243.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3,351.74. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

