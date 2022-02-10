Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,084 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Virgin Galactic worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 549,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

