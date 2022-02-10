Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,959 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Zhihu worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zhihu by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,532,000 after buying an additional 823,979 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Zhihu by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 877,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZH opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

