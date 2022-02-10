Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Opus has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $64,499.66 and $9.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

