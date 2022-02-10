Citigroup Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $27.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

