Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $984,880.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

