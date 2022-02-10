Lumentum (LITE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently:

2/9/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

2/5/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/26/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $130.00.

12/15/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.82 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

