TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTMI stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 343,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

