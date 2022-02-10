CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 259.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

