Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 2,361 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BHP Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

NYSE:BHP opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

