Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,329,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,375,000 after buying an additional 43,946 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.