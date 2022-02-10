Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Gartner stock opened at $302.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

