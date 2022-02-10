Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $120.87 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

