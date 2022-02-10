52,883 Shares in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of frontdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

