Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $939,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

