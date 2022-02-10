Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,339 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.34% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kelso Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Kelso Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.33.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.