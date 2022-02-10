FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $69,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $205.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

