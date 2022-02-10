Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $125.59 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $125,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

