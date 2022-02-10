Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 7,000 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Health Catalyst by 31.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Health Catalyst by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 29.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,100. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

