Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $2.86 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,158 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.