MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

