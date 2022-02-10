Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Crown stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

