Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

