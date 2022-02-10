Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $907,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,112,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 41,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.40.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $227.80 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.