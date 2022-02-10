Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $742,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

