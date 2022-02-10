Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $25.85

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $24.59. Merus shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Merus by 40.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merus by 216.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merus by 1,407.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

