Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Position Trimmed by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.