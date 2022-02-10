Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.