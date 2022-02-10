Middlesex Water Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlesex Water stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

