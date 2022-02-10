Meridian Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. Meridian has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 22.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meridian in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Meridian in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Meridian by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

