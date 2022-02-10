Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CHI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

