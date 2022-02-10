Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of CHI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.44.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.